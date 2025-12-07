1 injured in Sunday morning shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, MEDIC said after a person with a gunshot wound showed up in north Charlotte.

MEDIC responded to the 8030 block of Old Statesville Road around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.

There, they found one person was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

MEDIC said the patient was not shot at the 8030 block of Old Statesville Road. Officials said the patient showed up at the location, where a Charlotte Fire station stands.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

