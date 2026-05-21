The Political Beat Candidate Guide: South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture

Four Republicans are vying to be the Republican nominee for Commissioner of Agriculture: Jeremy Cannon, Danny Ford, Cody Simpson and Fred West.

Incumbent Hugh Weathers is not seeking reelection.

The winner will face Democrat DeShawn Blanding and Libertarian Michael Sullens.

Cannon did not respond to our candidate guide, we will update this page with his answers if he does.

Danny Ford (R)

Danny Ford

What is your occupation?

Danny Lee Ford II is a South Carolina farmer, business owner, husband, father, pilot and lifelong advocate for the land and the people who depend on it.

Why are you running?

I was compelled to run for South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture because I am passionate about the community, steadfast in pursuit of reform and believe the agency should be led by someone who understands agriculture from the ground up, not another career politician or corner office. I have seen how decisions made without a career farmer’s input can increase costs, limit opportunity and put family farms at risk.

How do you plan to strengthen family farms in the state?

I am committed to being a bridge between agriculture and the public by ensuring food standards, supporting economic growth and innovation for farmers and enforcing regulations that protect all the citizens of South Carolina.

With an ongoing drought threatening farms across the state, how do you plan to protect small farmers when disaster strikes?

As Commissioner, I will work closely with state leaders (the Governor and the legislature) to increase federal support and minimize overburdensome red tape that keeps farmers struggling alone. I will work with key federal partner agencies (USDA) to expand opportunities to support our farmers not only when disasters strike but everyday.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I am a career farmer not a career politician. I have no allegiance to an outside agenda but only the agenda to serve SC in a way that helps everyone thrive. When farmers thrive all families thrive. When we prioritize what is good for people over politics everyone wins.

Cody Simpson (R)

Cody Simpson

What is your occupation?

As a fifth-generation South Carolina farmer, my career has been focused on serving in support of our farmers and agriculture. I have continued to help maintain and grow my family’s farm, W.R. Simpson Farms located in Clarendon County. Recently, I was appointed by President Donald J. Trump as the State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, where I worked directly with farmers across our state. Prior to my appointment, I served as the Agriculture Advisor and Chief Executive Assistant to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. Additionally, in a volunteer capacity, I serve as a Major in the South Carolina State Guard.

Why are you running?

As a fifth-generation farmer, I believe that farms are the lifeline of state’s economy. Agriculture isn’t just an industry - it’s a way of life and a matter of national security, and I want to ensure our farmers always have a strong voice. I’m running to protect our farms, support our families, and secure South Carolina’s agricultural future.

How do you plan to strengthen family farms in the state?

We have so many great opportunities in South Carolina to strengthen family-run farms, like my family’s and others; we just have to have strong leadership to lead this charge. I will strengthen family farms by expanding market opportunities, promoting “farm-to-table” partnerships, and protecting farmland from outside threats by our foreign adversaries, like China. I also want to ensure farmers have access to the tools, resources, and support they need to stay competitive and keep their land in production for future generations.

With an ongoing drought threatening farms across the state, how do you plan to protect small farmers when disaster strikes?

Having worked directly with federal disaster and conservation programs, I will make sure small farmers can quickly access relief, crop assistance, and recovery resources. My focus will be cutting red tape, improving response times, and ensuring no farmer is left behind when disaster hits. Relationships in this area matter and knowing how to navigate the federal and state bureaucracy’s matter. Having served in the McMaster Administration and the Trump Administration, no candidate is better positioned or more qualified to navigate these tough issues.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I am President Trump’s endorsed candidate because President Trump knows that I have delivered for South Carolina from the farmhouse to the State House to the White House. As a fifth-generation farmer, I understand the rising costs, the labor challenges, the regulatory burdens, and the uncertainty that too many of our producers’ face. As Commissioner, I will utilize my knowledge of agriculture not just from behind a desk, but also from the cab of a tractor and the fields of South Carolina. And, I will build upon my work for President Trump - leading federal agricultural programs that directly serve farmers and working with producers across all 46 counties - to offer proven leadership, strong relationships, and a clear commitment to putting South Carolina farmers first.

Fred West (R)

Fred West

What is your occupation?

I am a businessman, conservative leader, and advocate for South Carolina agriculture and rural communities.

Why are you running?

I am running because I believe South Carolina needs strong conservative leadership that will fight for our farmers, protect our agricultural heritage, and strengthen the future of rural communities. Agriculture is the backbone of our state, and I want to ensure that family farms, small producers, and agribusinesses have the support they need to succeed for generations to come. I also believe the Department of Agriculture should focus on promoting South Carolina-grown products, protecting farmland, and standing up for the people who feed and fuel our state.

How do you plan to strengthen family farms in the state?

I want to strengthen family farms by reducing unnecessary regulations, expanding access to markets, promoting “Certified South Carolina” products, and ensuring farmers have a voice in Columbia. I believe we must protect farmland from overdevelopment, invest in agricultural education, and create opportunities for the next generation to stay in farming. Small and family-owned farms are critical to our economy and way of life, and I will work to make sure they remain competitive and profitable.

With an ongoing drought threatening farms across the state, how do you plan to protect small farmers when disaster strikes?

When disaster strikes, small farmers cannot be left behind. I will work to improve coordination between state and federal resources so farmers can access relief quickly and efficiently. We must strengthen water infrastructure, expand drought preparedness efforts, and advocate for emergency assistance programs that help farmers recover without excessive red tape. I also believe South Carolina should take a proactive approach to protecting our agricultural industry from future disasters by supporting conservation practices and long-term water management solutions.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

What sets me apart is my commitment to conservative leadership, protecting South Carolina’s agricultural industry, and putting farmers first instead of politics. I understand the importance of hard work, faith, family, and service, and I believe the Commissioner of Agriculture should be a strong advocate for both rural and urban communities that depend on agriculture every day.

In addition to my conservative values, I bring real-world business experience and a results-driven mindset. I understand what it takes to manage budgets, create jobs, solve problems, and make difficult decisions. South Carolina agriculture is not only a way of life, it is a major economic engine for our state and requires leadership that understands both business and agriculture.

I am focused on practical solutions that help family farms remain profitable, expand opportunities for small producers, promote South Carolina-grown products, and reduce unnecessary government burdens on farmers and businesses. I believe leadership is about service, accountability, and delivering results, and I will work every day to ensure South Carolina agriculture remains strong for future generations.

©2026 Cox Media Group