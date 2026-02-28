1 injured in shooting near Lake Wylie, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting outside a home near Lake Wylie, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the shooting on Point Lookout Road around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said one person was injured in the shooting.

The patient had life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

