1 injured in southwest Charlotte crash involving cyclist, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a crash involving a cyclist in southwest Charlotte on Saturday, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the 500 block of Pressley Road around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
There, they found one person suffering serious injuries. That person was transported to a nearby hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: MEDIC: 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte stabbing
©2025 Cox Media Group