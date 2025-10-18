1 injured in southwest Charlotte crash involving cyclist, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a crash involving a cyclist in southwest Charlotte on Saturday, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 500 block of Pressley Road around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one person suffering serious injuries. That person was transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

