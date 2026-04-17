1 injured in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 400 block of Benjamin Street around 1:40 p.m.

There, they found one person was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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