1 injured in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the 400 block of Benjamin Street around 1:40 p.m.
There, they found one person was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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