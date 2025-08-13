1 killed, 1 hurt in York County multi-vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a serious multi-vehicle crash in York County, police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 557 east of Clover at Bethel Church Road.

Police say four vehicles were involved.

Investigators say a Chevrolet sedan was struck from behind by an SUV while attempting to make a left on Bethel Church Road. This crash pushed the sedan into the oncoming traffic and into the path of a 2020 Infinity. A fourth care ran off the road avoiding the collision with the other cars.

All cars were single occupant. The driver of the Chevrolet sedan was killed and the driver of the Infinity was taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the roadway was closed for nearly four hours.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

