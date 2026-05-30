1 killed in early morning Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a Chesterfield County crash early Saturday morning.

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol said it happened around 1 a.m. along Highway 742.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 Honda sedan was traveling south when they ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver’s name has not been made available.

Troopers are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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