1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that one person is dead after a shooting in north Charlotte Saturday night.

MEDIC says that they were called to the 4000 block of North Graham Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Crews found two people injured in a vehicle when they got to the scene.

One victim is expected to be okay but another victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The victim’s name has not yet been released but CMPD says that they were in their 20’s.

So far, there is no word on the shooter or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

