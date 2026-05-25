Family hopes woman’s death sparks change after NoDa killing

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is mourning after 26-year-old Taylor Sylver was killed in NoDa last week. Her cousin said the loss has been devastating and hopes Sylver’s death can bring awareness to gun violence in the community.

“She was super friendly. She was fun,” said Renee Phillips, cousin. “She had the type of personality where her energy would just light up a room.”

Taylor Sylver

Sylver was killed in a fight over a man, a friend said.

“It is a shock. And a plethora of things go through my mind. When does it stop?” Phillips said.

Police charged Adaysia Coles in connection with the killing after arresting her in Alabama.

Adaysia Yahel Coles

Phillips said she is thankful law enforcement moved quickly to make an arrest, but it gives them no closure.

She hopes her cousin’s death stops others from committing violence.

“The guns have really infiltrated our community, and it has touched our home now, our family” Phillips said. “And we are at a devastating loss. The community is at a loss.”

Phillips said she will remember Sylver’s smile and her ability to make them feel happiness when she was around.

“Vibrant young lady,” Phillips said. “Just fun, and loving and friendly.”

Authorities are still working to extradite Coles to Mecklenburg County.

Family members set up aGoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

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