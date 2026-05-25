Longtime Charlotte city councilman seeks interim mayoral position

CHARLOTTE — Longtime Charlotte City Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell is pitching himself to his colleagues to be interim mayor after Mayor Vi Lyles resigns on June 30. Mitchell sent his vision to his colleagues on Sunday by email. Charlotte City Council is set to discuss the vacancy at its meeting Tuesday night. If appointed, Mitchell promises he will not run for mayor in 2027.

“As I come to the close of my public service career, if given the opportunity to serve as interim mayor, I will adhere to our tradition of not running for the Office of Mayor in 2027,” Mitchell wrote to his colleagues.Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno obtained a copy of the PowerPoint that Mitchell emailed his colleagues. Mitchell’s vision is called “T.E.A.M. Together Everybody Achieves More.”

Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell is pitching himself to council members for the interim mayor position. Charlotte City Council is discussing the vacancy tomorrow night. Mitchell sent an email to council members yesterday and is promising to create committee Vice Chair positions, to… pic.twitter.com/zMHWDqpEFF — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 25, 2026

One of Mitchell’s most significant proposals is creating committee vice chairs. Mitchell proposes to name Joi Mayo vice chair of the Housing Committee, JD Mazuera Arias vice chair of the Economic Development & Workforce Committee, Dimple Ajmera vice chair of the Public Safety Committee, Kimberly Owens vice chair of the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Committee and Renee Johnson vice chair of the Transportation, Planning & Development Committee. Doing this would ensure all current council members are either chair or vice chair of a committee.

Mitchell’s other proposals include creating monthly newsletters, a monthly TV show and a dashboard to track priorities. Mitchell’s PowerPoint also encourages committees to establish special meetings in addition to the first Monday of the month. Charlotte City Council currently has a Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority workgroup to discuss the transition from the Charlotte Area Transit System to the MPTA. Mitchell is proposing an Environmental Workgroup to discuss issues, including tree canopy, energy efficiency, and data centers.

Under a Mayor Mitchell administration, the PowerPoint says he would have one-on-one meetings with councilmembers monthly. The first Monday after committee meetings would be T.E.A.M. Media Day. The second Monday meeting would be focused on council referrals. The fourth Monday meeting would focus on city council meeting topics. He is also proposing a spouse/significant other appreciation day.

Team building is a big part of Mitchell’s pitch to council members. He is proposing a day dedicated to going to Raleigh to meet with lawmakers and members of Gov. Josh Stein’s cabinet, and he is proposing team-building events like going to a Charlotte Knights and Carolina Panthers game.

Mitchell is the director of Business Development for McFarland Construction Company, according to his city bio. Mitchell is a survivor of bladder cancer and had his bladder and prostate removed last year.

It will take six votes to appoint Mitchell, or anyone, to be interim mayor. If Mitchell is appointed, Charlotte City Council will have to appoint someone to serve in his at-large position and the council will have to pick a new mayor pro tem.

Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former mayoral candidates Brendan Maginnis and Delter Guin have expressed an interest in being appointed to the position. City leaders have not decided on their appointment process or timeline, but they are set to discuss this on Tuesday night.

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