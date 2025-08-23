1 killed, 1 injured in Gaston County shooting, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a Gaston County shooting Friday night.
Gaston County Police responded to the scene at Goble Street and Huffman Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There, they found a vehicle with the two victims, both suffering gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced deceased on arrival. The other had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Neither of the victims’ identities has been released.
Officials have asked that anyone with information contact them at 704-866-3320.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
