1 killed, 1 injured in Gaston County shooting, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a Gaston County shooting Friday night.

Gaston County Police responded to the scene at Goble Street and Huffman Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There, they found a vehicle with the two victims, both suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased on arrival. The other had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Neither of the victims’ identities has been released.

Officials have asked that anyone with information contact them at 704-866-3320.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: 1 dead, 2 hurt after stabbing near Blue Line in South End

1 dead, 2 hurt after stabbing near Blue Line in South End

©2025 Cox Media Group