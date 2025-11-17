1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in York motorcycle crash

YORK, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was killed and an 67-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a York County motorcycle crash Sunday.

Police say the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 321 Bypass and California Street.

York Police say a motorcycle collided with a Ford Escape that had entered the intersection from a stop sign on California Street. The motorcycle did not have a stop or yield sign, leading to the collision.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 78-year-old male, was cited for failure to yield right of way after the collision. The Escape proceeded through the intersection, causing the motorcycle to strike its right side.

Following the initial impact, the Ford Escape collided with a 2009 Ford Expedition, driven by a 26-year-old man, which was stopped at a stop sign on the opposite side of the intersection.

Both riders of the motorcycle were ejected upon impact. Despite wearing helmets, the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while the passenger was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with critical injuries.

The York Police Department continues to investigate the collision, although they do not currently believe excessive speed was a factor. The driver of the Ford Escape is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Jan. 15.

