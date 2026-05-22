Police probe fatal collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Roosevelt Davis III, 55, died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Monday near the 6100 block of Hickory Grove Road.

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Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to an accident with personal injuries call for service at approximately 9:33 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a silver Kia Forte driven by Davis and a white Kia Soul. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with injuries initially described as non-life-threatening.

The initial investigation indicated that Davis was attempting to make a U-turn when his vehicle collided with the Soul, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the Soul was screened for impairment at the scene and determined not to be impaired.

Authorities have not determined whether speed or impairment were factors for Davis.

Toxicology results are pending.

Police did not say how someone with non-life-threatening injuries died from this incident.

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