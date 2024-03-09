1 killed, 2 hurt after crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash that left two others injured in northeast Charlotte.

MEDIC says it happened near the intersection of North Tryon Street and Periwinkle Hill Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

First responders said one person died at the scene of the crash. They took two people to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

