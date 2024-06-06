1 killed, 2 hurt in crash on South Carolina highway

One person was killed and two were injured Wednesday after a car crossed onto incoming traffic along Highway 274 near Clover, troopers said.

A Chrysler sedan was traveling south at about 1 p.m. near Campbell Road when it lost control and hit a Lexus sedan and Ford coupe going in the opposite direction.

A passenger in the Lexus was killed. The driver of the Lexus and a passenger in the Chrysler were injured.

The crash is under investigation.

