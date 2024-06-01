Troopers: Driver dies after crossing into oncoming traffic on SC highway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver died in a head-on crash in York County on Friday afternoon, troopers said.

Around 1:15 p.m., South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to Highway 274 about 5 miles south of Clover. There, they found a crash with three cars involved: A Chevrolet pickup truck, a Ford pickup truck, and a Chevrolet SUV.

According to investigators, the SUV was heading south on Highway 274 when it crossed the center line and hit the Ford truck head-on. The Chevy truck was hit by debris from the crash, they said.

The driver of the SUV died from their injuries, troopers said. Their identity has not been released.

The Ford’s driver was hurt and taken to the hospital. The Chevy truck’s driver and passenger weren’t hurt.

Investigators didn’t share any more information.

