1 killed, 2 injured in Lancaster County single-vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a crash involving just one vehicle in Lancaster County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene on U.S. Highway 521 in Lancaster County around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
Officials said a 2016 Kia Sedan was traveling south on the highway when it veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The backseat passenger died at the scene, and the driver and front seat passenger were sent to a hospital, according to troopers.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
