1 killed, 3 injured in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in southwest Charlotte Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the crash at the 9900 block of Nations Ford Road around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

First responders transported three patients to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also responded and asked that drivers avoid the area while they conduct an investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

