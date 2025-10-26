1 killed, 4 injured in Catawba County crash, NCSHP says

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and four more were injured in a crash in Catawba County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene on Settlemyer Bridge Road near White Oak Drive around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said a 2019 Nissan Altima crossed the center line while traveling east on Settlemyer Bridge Road and collided head-on with a westbound 2018 Infiniti Q50.

The Nissan’s Driver, 40-year-old Christopher Shea Houser, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Infiniti’s driver, 22-year-old Isrrael Suarez-Hernandez, suffered critical injuries and was sent to a hospital by a medical helicopter, according to troopers.

One adult and two children occupying the Infiniti were also sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators said they believe speed and impairment were both factors in the crash. No charges will be filed.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.

