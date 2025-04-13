1 killed after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police say that one person is dead after a shooting broke out in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

Officials say that they were called to the 200 block of Eastway Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

Shortly after 23-year-old Javier Lee Martinez-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD officers could be seen collecting evidence at the location on Eastway Drive.

Police say that this homicide is under investigation but haven’t named any suspects in this case.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call CMPD at 704-432-8477.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

