1 killed, another injured in Caldwell County crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Caldwell County, troopers said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on US Highway 321 around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said a 2007 Chevrolet Passenger was traveling north, crossed the center line, and drove off the side of the road, colliding with the guardrail. The van then overturned.

The driver, 64-year-old Erwin S. Collins, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The passenger in the front seat, Christina Collins, was flown to a hospital in Tennessee to be treated for serious injuries. A backseat passenger was sent to a hospital in Watauga to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Investigators said they concluded speed and impairment were not contributing factors in the collision.

No additional details have been made available.

