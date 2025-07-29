1 killed in Catawba County motorcycle crash, troopers say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred on Monday evening in Catawba County, resulting in the death of 57-year-old Roger Bradstreet from Lincolnton.

The incident took place at approximately 7:50 p.m. on East Maiden Road near Lebanon Road, according to a release from North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officers say Bradstreet’s motorcycle veered off the right side of the road and struck a concrete culvert. He was ejected from the motorcycle and later died from his injuries at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. Their initial findings suggest that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

As a result of the investigation, East Maiden Road was closed for about an hour to allow authorities to collect evidence and clear the scene.

