Excessive speed linked to fatal motorcycle crash in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department said it is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on North Center Street near 22nd Avenue NW on Sunday night.

The crash involved a 2016 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle and a 2016 Nissan Frontier. The motorcycle was driven by Jordan Phillip Daughaday, 38, of Taylorsville, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Nissan Frontier was driven by Charles Christopher Cagle, 70, of Hickory.

Hickory Officers responded to the crash around 9:10 p.m. and determined that excessive speed by the motorcycle was a factor in the collision. No charges have been filed as of the date of this report.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and further details have not been released.

The tragic accident highlights the dangers of excessive speed and serves as a reminder for drivers to exercise caution on the roads. Hickory Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

