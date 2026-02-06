1 killed in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 485 between Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard. Officials have closed the ramp at Exit 18 and the inner loop in the area of the crash.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

One person was pronounced dead on scene, according to MEDIC.

At this time, it’s not clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

