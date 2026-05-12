1 killed in early morning Kershaw County crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Kershaw County early Tuesday morning, troopers said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 34, near Favor Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck was headed east along Highway 34 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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