1 killed in industrial accident at Huntersville grocery store, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died in an industrial accident at a grocery store Friday morning, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Lowes Foods on Boren Street.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with Brian Vaughan with the Huntersville Police Department.

Vaughan said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will likely get involved in this case.

However, details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





©2024 Cox Media Group