1 killed in Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Rock Hill on Friday afternoon, police said.

Rock Hill police responded to the 1400 block of Flint Hill Street to investigate the shooting around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said that when they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died as a result of the injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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