Teen seriously hurt in Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries on Monday.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. at a convenience store off South Wilson Street.

Officers initially responded to reports of two male suspects shooting at two other men at Adam’s Grocery.

Investigators learned the two suspects followed one of the victims out of the store and started shooting at him. As the man got into his car to flee the scene, gunshots continued, hitting the teenage passenger.

He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is actively looking into the cause of the shooting.

The identities of those involved are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

