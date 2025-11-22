1 killed in south Charlotte homicide, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a south Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD and MEDIC responded to the scene at the 4800 block of Wallingford Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

There, police said they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the patient deceased at the scene.

Police announced that same morning that they had “absolutely no leads.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

