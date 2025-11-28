1 killed in southwest Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash in southwest Charlotte early Friday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department closed the intersection of Nations Ford Road and Echodale Drive as they conducted a fatal crash investigation just after 12 a.m. Friday.

MEDIC announced that they had pronounced the patient deceased around 6 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

