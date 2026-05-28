1 killed in Steele Creek motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE — A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Steele Creek Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Shopton Road.

MEDIC confirmed one person was pronounced dead on scene.

The roads cleared around 2 a.m.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the victim and what led up to the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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