1 killed in Waxhaw house fire

WAXHAW, N.C. — One person died in a house fire in Waxhaw Thursday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews closed part of New Town Road near Billy Howie Road around 4:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says someone was found dead in the home near a side door. They did not share any other information about that victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Dozens displaced after two-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte

Dozens displaced after two-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group