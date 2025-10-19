1 killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and MEDIC responded to the scene at the 4600 block of Wilkinson Boulevard around 1:25 a.m. after off-duty officers heard gunshots in the area.

There, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said they administered aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and any information about the incident should call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

