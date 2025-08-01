1 killed in York County motorcycle crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in York County Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol report, a Honda Accord on Highway 321 south of Clover near Meadow Road collided with a motorcycle around 7:50 p.m.

The motorcyclist was killed in the accident.

Officials say two people from the Honda were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but police say the accident is still under investigation.

Channel 9 is asking York County for more information on the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Excessive speed linked to fatal motorcycle crash in Hickory

Excessive speed linked to fatal motorcycle crash in Hickory

©2025 Cox Media Group