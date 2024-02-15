CMPD investigates 3 homicides in 12 hours

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated three deadly shootings within 12 hours of each other Wednesday and Thursday.

The first homicide happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a shopping center on Little Rock Road. Natajah “Taj” Johnson, 21, was the shooting victim, police said.

Another person was killed in southwest Charlotte just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Country House Street in a neighborhood off Hamilton Road. Leon Wilfrido Esquita, 45, was arrested and charged with murder.

The third homicide investigation was at about 1 a.m. Thursday at the Kangaroo Express gas station on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Jaziyah Joseph Haigbea-Boone was killed in this shooting, police said.

‘He was truly loved’

Family members said Johnson was going to get a haircut at the Little Rock Road shopping plaza when he was shot and killed.

“[We’re in] a lot of pain,” said Cameron Horton, Johnson’s cousin. “Because he was truly loved.”

“I don’t know what happened,” said Cassandrea Neal, Johnson’s aunt. “Like, the officer asked me yesterday was [Taj] involved in anything, and I said, ‘work’. He worked 10-12 hours a day.”

“Yeah, that’s all he did was work,” said Horton. “He was a go-getter.”

They said Johnson worked at Spare Time Bowling in Huntersville, but had dreams of becoming a rapper.

“He wanted to be a bigtime star, like a superstar,” said Horton.

Natajah “Taj” Johnson Natajah “Taj” Johnson, 21, was killed in a shooting on Feb. 14, 2024, at a shopping plaza in southwest Charlotte.

“He would travel and win competitions for rapping,” said Neal. “He actually went to Atlanta with one of his friends just to support, and wasn’t even [supposed to be] performing, but ended up winning. He won a trip to New York. He was so excited.”

Horton and Neal say violence in Charlotte is happening too often.

“It just needs to stop,” said Horton. “Like, why do guns have to be the play in Charlotte? Or anywhere?”

But family said the big focus of Johnson’s life in recent months was preparing to become a father for the first time.

“He was just so excited to show us the baby clothes that he bought the baby,” said Neal. “He picked them out himself. We didn’t have to help him. He was happy and scared at the same time about being a first-time dad, but he knew he had the support. He has a big family.”

CMPD has so far not released any information about a suspected shooter in this case.

