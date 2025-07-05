1 person killed, 1 injured in Lincoln County crash, NCSHP says

DENVER, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Beth Haven Church Road near Blue Sky Drive around 2:40 p.m.

There, they found a 2008 Cadillac Escalade and a 2014 Nissan Frontier had crashed. Investigators said the Escalade was traveling south, crossed the center line and collided with the Frontier.

The Frontier’s driver, 73-year-old Shelia Honeycutt Ballard, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators said she had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The Escalade’s driver, 18-year-old Jomar Lamont Talbert II, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said they do not believe speed or impairment to be contributing factors to the crash. Charges are pending further investigation.

WATCH: ‘Troubling’: Charlotte man faces more than 70 charges following car break-ins, gun thefts

‘Troubling’: Charlotte man faces more than 70 charges following car break-ins, gun thefts

©2025 Cox Media Group