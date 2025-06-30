1 person killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at Betty G. Ross Park in Lincolnton on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic call at the park just before 1:30 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This led to an officer-involved shooting, resulting in the death of a male subject at the scene.

Dana Ortega was at a nearby pool with her family when she witnessed the shooting. She told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that people at th pool moved inside for their own safety during the incident.

“We heard one gunshot, me and my son, and his girlfriend,” Ortega said.

Soon after, police arrived.

The woman found at the scene is in critical condition, according to officials. A relative told Lemon that the woman was shot in the neck and is currently in recovery. That relative said she thinks that the officer who fired the shots was trying to save her life.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Ortega described seeing an officer arrive, take out a rifle, and take cover behind a car. She heard the officer shout at someone to drop a weapon and get on the ground, but it seemed the person did not comply, leading to a series of shots.

“He was screaming at him to get down, drop the gun, but he wasn’t complying,” she said.

Rob Hoover said he was working in his yard when the shots rang out. His home borders the park.

“It sounded like 3 or 4 shots right in a row,” Hoover said.

They all said they are worried for those involved, specifically, the woman who was shot.

“I just pray for the families involved,” Ortega said.

Officials stated that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

