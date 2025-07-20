1 person sent to hospital following east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital in an overnight shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

Paramedics responded to the scene at the 1700 block of Central Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

One patient was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Family mourns 16-year-old who drowned in Lake Norman despite knowing how to swim

Family mourns 16-year-old who drowned in Lake Norman despite knowing how to swim

©2025 Cox Media Group