3 Uptown businesses face eviction at re-branded EpiCentre

CHARLOTTE — Evictions are adding up at the former EpiCentre as the complex heads for a sale, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Three businesses face eviction for unpaid rent at the re-branded Queen City Quarter.

One of the tenants, Taste Cheesesteak Bar, never opened.

The other two businesses up for eviction are Sea Grill Restaurant & Bar and Privee Clothing.

The Queen City Quarter website says only about 12 of the 50 spaces are occupied.

VIDEO: Uptown Charlotte’s EpiCentre property to be renamed ‘Queen City Quarter’

Uptown Charlotte’s EpiCentre property to be renamed ‘Queen City Quarter’

©2026 Cox Media Group