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3 Uptown businesses face eviction at re-branded EpiCentre

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Queen City Quarter
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Evictions are adding up at the former EpiCentre as the complex heads for a sale, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Three businesses face eviction for unpaid rent at the re-branded Queen City Quarter.

ALSO READ: New owner may breathe life into struggling Queen City Quarter in Uptown Charlotte

One of the tenants, Taste Cheesesteak Bar, never opened.

The other two businesses up for eviction are Sea Grill Restaurant & Bar and Privee Clothing.

The Queen City Quarter website says only about 12 of the 50 spaces are occupied.

VIDEO: Uptown Charlotte’s EpiCentre property to be renamed ‘Queen City Quarter’

Uptown Charlotte’s EpiCentre property to be renamed ‘Queen City Quarter’

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