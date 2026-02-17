Local candidate’s property struck several times in drive-by

CHARLOTTE — The Huntersville Police Department is investigating after someone fired seven to 10 shots toward a Mecklenburg County Commission candidate’s house.

Channel 9’s government reporter Joe Bruno spoke with Aaron Marin, who said he and his family were inside the home on Greenfarm Road when it happened at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Marin is the Republican candidate for District 1 on the Mecklenburg County Commission.

A round struck a tree, his cars, a mailbox and a basketball court.

The kids were playing in the driveway a short time before the shots were fired.

Marin said they called 911 after hearing what sounded like a car backfiring and when police arrived, they discovered shell casings all over his driveway.

He has no idea why someone would target his home.

“This is happening in our community in Huntersville in what appears to be a safe neighborhood,” Marin said. “Today, I don’t feel safe to stand right here in front of you on this street. My kids don’t feel safe. We don’t feel safe to play in our driveway anymore. It is disturbing what we have experienced.”

The Huntersville Police Department is trying to determine the circumstances around the shooting. The police report called it a drive-by. No arrests have been made. Marin and one of his neighbors have provided Ring doorbell camera in the hopes it helps lead to an arrest.

