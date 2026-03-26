Transportation Security Administration workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and across the country are working without pay because of a partial government shutdown.

While operations continue, many employees have not received a full paycheck since February.

The ongoing budget impasse has left agents without any pay for approximately one month.

This marks the second financial hit for these federal employees in recent months, following another government shutdown that occurred in October.

Tonia Crocker, a grandmother and TSA agent, is among those reporting for duty despite the lack of pay.

Crocker has spent 11 years with the agency following a career in public service that included roles with the Gastonia Fire Department and the Charlotte Fire Department.

“It’s been a good 11 years,” Crocker said. “It’s amazing to me that we’re still showing up, we’re still showing up.”

The lack of income is creating significant pressure on agents who still have personal financial obligations. Crocker noted that many of her colleagues are struggling to manage their households.

“We got lives too, we got families, we got bills, mortgages, we got to get this stuff paid,” Crocker said. “I’m quite sure people are getting letters, evictions, foreclosure you know repositions, that’s nonsense, we work.”

She added that the timing is particularly difficult because most workers have not recovered from the previous government shutdown in October.

Charlotte airport TSA employees face financial hardship during shutdown

Despite the financial stress, Crocker said she remains committed to her role and provides support to her fellow agents.

“I listen to the stories of my co-workers, and we try to point each other in the direction of where to get assistance,” she said.

Crocker attributed her continued work ethic to a generational sense of duty. “You have to be from a generation where you know you have to work, and that’s what somebody told me yesterday, you are from a different generation,” she said.

Travelers at Douglas have noticed the situation, with some taking steps to help the agents through the impasse.

Passenger Kim Griep expressed her concern about the lack of compensation for federal workers. “I think it’s terrible somebody should be paying them,” Griep said.

Crocker noted that the support from the public has been frequent during her shifts. “We actually get people to tell us, ‘I’m praying for you all, this is nonsense to me, nonsense,’” she said.

Community members have begun donating gas and grocery gift cards to assist the impacted workers. Those who wish to help can drop off donations at the Douglas airport information desk.

Additional drop-off locations include the Renaissance West Initiative on Nobles Avenue and the Goodwill Opportunity Campus on Wilkinson Boulevard. These locations accept donations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

TSA agents say they are closely monitoring the budget process for any signs of a resolution.

Many workers have reported watching televised government proceedings, such as C-SPAN, to stay informed on potential funding agreements.

VIDEO: Travelers give back to federal workers amid partial government shutdown

Travelers give back to federal workers amid partial government shutdown

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