1 person sent to hospital following north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte early Saturday morning.

MEDIC responded to the scene on the 8000 block of Woodsedge Drive around 3:40 a.m.

Officials said one person was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is one of three shootings that injured a total of four people early Saturday morning in Charlotte.

>>> 1 person injured in southeast Charlotte shooting overnight, MEDIC says

>>> 2 people injured in east Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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