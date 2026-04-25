1 person sent to hospital following north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte early Saturday morning.
MEDIC responded to the scene on the 8000 block of Woodsedge Drive around 3:40 a.m.
Officials said one person was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is one of three shootings that injured a total of four people early Saturday morning in Charlotte.
>>> 1 person injured in southeast Charlotte shooting overnight, MEDIC says
>>> 2 people injured in east Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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