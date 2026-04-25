1 person injured in southeast Charlotte shooting overnight, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting in southeast Charlotte overnight.
MEDIC responded to the scene on the 5300 block of East Independence Boulevard around 3:45 a.m.
Officials said they found one person at the scene who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The person was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
This was one of three overnight shootings in Charlotte on Saturday that injured a total of four people.
>>> 1 person sent to hospital following north Charlotte shooting
>>> 2 people injured in east Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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