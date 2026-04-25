2 people injured in east Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in a shooting in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 6900 block of Albemarle Road around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, MEDIC said.

Both patients were sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This was one of three shootings that injured a total of four people in Charlotte early Saturday morning.

>>> 1 person injured in southeast Charlotte shooting overnight, MEDIC says

>>> 1 person sent to hospital following north Charlotte shooting

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group