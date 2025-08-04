1 person sent to hospital following west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were also on the scene, and Channel 9 saw a police helicopter overhead.

The victim was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

