1 person sent to hospital in south Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a stabbing in south Charlotte on Sunday morning.

MEDIC responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Scaleybark Road before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

There, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.

Officials said the patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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