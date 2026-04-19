1 person sent to hospital in south Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a stabbing in south Charlotte on Sunday morning.
MEDIC responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Scaleybark Road before 3 a.m. on Sunday.
There, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.
Officials said the patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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