1 person sent to hospital in Uptown shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in Uptown on Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at East McDowell Street in Uptown around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

