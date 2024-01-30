1 person severely stabbed in Highland Creek

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the north Charlotte neighborhood of Highland Creek.

The stabbing happened around 4:30 pm. Tuesday on Pale Moss Lane, which is next to an assisted living facility in Highland Creek.

MEDIC said they transported one person with life-threatening injuries.

We’ve asked CMPD whether they have a suspect in custody and if the victim is going to be okay.

Details are limited at this time.

Check this article for updates as they come into the Channel 9 newsroom

