1 dead, another hurt in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Charlotte, paramedics said.
MEDIC was called around 2:45 p.m. to Audrey Street off of Eastway Drive.
One person died at the scene, they said. A second person was also hurt, police said.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is investigating the case as a homicide.
>> Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: 17-year-old arrested after shooting in Chester County)
©2024 Cox Media Group