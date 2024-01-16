1 dead, another hurt in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Charlotte, paramedics said.

MEDIC was called around 2:45 p.m. to Audrey Street off of Eastway Drive.

One person died at the scene, they said. A second person was also hurt, police said.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is investigating the case as a homicide.

>> Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 17-year-old arrested after shooting in Chester County)

17-year-old arrested after shooting in Chester County

©2024 Cox Media Group