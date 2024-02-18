1 person trapped after car flips from crash

CHARLOTTE — Someone was trapped in a car accident after their car flipped from a crash in northwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

MEDIC says they took that person to the hospital after they suffered serious injuries from the crash that happened just before 9 a.m.

The person was entrapped for 25 minutes.

The crash happened on Old Mount Holly Road at Tom Sadler Road, according to CMPD.

Channel 9′s photographer on the scene saw one car overturned.

Details of what led to the crash are limited, but we are asking if anyone will face charges.

(WATCH: Fatal accident shuts down I-40 West in Iredell for hours)

Fatal accident shuts down I-40 West in Iredell for hours

©2024 Cox Media Group